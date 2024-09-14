Justice Nagarathna urges students to commit to idea of 'constructive citizenship'

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Justice B V Nagarathna on Saturday urged students to commit themselves to the idea of "constructive citizenship" while asserting that social work should form the foundation of true citizenship.

Justice Nagarathna, who is set to become the first female Chief Justice of India based on the seniority principle, also lamented the lack of gender diversity in the legal profession.

Addressing the 11th convocation ceremony of the National Law University (NLU) here, the Supreme Court judge emphasised that the Indian Constitution was "neither the product nor the exclusive domain of Lutyen's Delhi." She said building relationships based on personal or local connections and actively contributing to society through social work should be the cornerstone of constructive citizenship.

She also invoked Dr B R Ambedkar's closing speech in the Constituent Assembly, highlighting the significant role lawyers can play in promoting constitutional methods to foster social change. She pointed out that the Constitution is not exclusive to any particular group but holds "unheard perspectives at every crossroad of this country." Justice Nagarathna called on the graduating students "to commit themselves to the idea of constructive citizenship", she was quoted as saying in a statement.

She also expressed concern over the under-representation of women in the legal profession.

She noted that only 13 per cent of high court judges and 15 per cent of enrolled lawyers in India are women, while women comprise just 27 per cent of the workforce in law firms.

The SC judge lamented that several women are forced out of the legal profession at the peak of their careers due to the demands placed on them both personally and professionally.

She emphasised that these figures represent not just statistics but "missed opportunities, unheard voices, and lost perspectives in the legal system." NLU Delhi Vice-Chancellor, Professor G S Bajpai, also addressed the occasion.

He highlighted the academic accomplishments of the university's students and faculty, and outlined NLU's efforts in developing a strong research ecosystem, advancing educational equity, and promoting internationalisation.

These efforts have helped NLU Delhi secure the second position in the Centre's NIRF rankings for the seventh consecutive year, he said.

Justice Manmohan, Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, conferred degrees on the graduating students. A total of 155 students from the PhD, LL.M, and B.A, LL.B (Hons.) programmes received degrees.

Additionally, 29 medals and five cash prizes were awarded to outstanding achievers, with Labdhi Golechha receiving six gold medals, two cash prizes, and the title of 'Best Student of the Year'.

The convocation was attended by several distinguished guests, including Justice Manmohan, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh of the Delhi High Court, and Delhi Education, Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs Minister Atishi. PTI SJJ RHL