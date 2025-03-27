Justice Nagmohan Das commission submits interim report on internal quota among SCs to CM

Bengaluru, Mar 27 (PTI) Justice H N Nagmohan Das Commission, constituted to recommend internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs), submitted the interim report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Thursday.

A section of SCs, especially 'SC Left', have been demanding internal reservation, alleging that only a few influential sub-castes were taking away a majority of the benefits, while many communities were still marginalised.

The government, in November last year, had appointed retired High Court judge Justice Nagmohan Das to head a commission to recommend internal reservation among SCs, after the Supreme Court last year allowed the states to provide internal reservation, and the State Cabinet agreed to implement internal reservation.

In a landmark verdict delivered by the Supreme Court on August 1 last year, it held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the SCs, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward.

The Karnataka government has asked the one-man commission to depend on the 2011 Census and any other available information to put together empirical data to recommend internal reservation.

The internal reservation is aimed at slicing up the 17 per cent reservation matrix given to 101 scheduled castes.

Justice Nagmohan Das, after submitting the report to the chief minister, said, "After in-depth study for more than two months by me and my team, I have submitted a 104-page report. The report was not submitted hurriedly. The government infact have not asked us to submit the interim report, we have voluntarily given it." Speaking to reporters here, in response to a question as to how the empirical data was collected, he said he wouldn't like to share such information. "I have given the interim report to the government; it is now the property of the government." "I have submitted a report. Let's see what the government decides on it. Based on that we will take further action," he added.

Asked whether the interim report was a delay tactic, the retired judge said he doesn't think so.

"Giving a permanent solution to them (those waiting for internal reservation) is my intention....I have submitted the interim report. Once the government responds to me on it, based on that I will decide on future course," he said in response to a question as to when the final report may be expected.

There are also reports that the government is planning a comprehensive survey of SCs for empirical data so as to decide on internal reservation.

Siddaramaiah, on March 24, chaired a meeting with Justice Nagmohan Das, which was attended by Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, Home Minister G Parameshwara, Excise Minister R B Timmapur, Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, and Ministers from Dalit communities, to discuss on internal reservation issue.

"To ensure a fair and just implementation, it is essential to conduct a comprehensive and scientifically backed survey that accurately represents all communities. This process must be meticulous, leaving no one behind, while also being legally robust to withstand any judicial scrutiny. Our goal is to create a data-driven, transparent and equitable framework that upholds social justice and withstands legal challenges," Minister Priyank Kharge had posted on 'X' after meeting on internal reservation. PTI KSU KH