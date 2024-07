New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Justice Sheel Nagu was on Thursday appointed the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the law ministry said.

Justice Nagu is at present the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name on December 27 last year.

His elevation was recommended following the retirement of Justice Ravi Shankar Jha as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. PTI NAB DIV DIV