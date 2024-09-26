Justice Nidhin Madhukar Jamdar sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala HC

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (PTI) Justice Nidhin Madhukar Jamdar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan here.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to Chief Justice Jamdar in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Justice Jamdar was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on September 21.

Justice A Muhamed Mustaque was the Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala HC following the retirement of Justice A J Desai as the Chief Justice in July this year.

Chief Justice Jamdar specialised in administrative and constitutional law, represented public bodies and played a pivotal role in computerising the Bombay High Court, according to details on the Kerala HC website.

As a judge, he "championed digitisation, chaired legal services authority, and actively participated in international legal seminars," it said. PTI HMP HMP KH