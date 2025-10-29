Justice not abstract concept confined to laws and courtrooms, says ex-CJI K G Balakrishnan

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan on Wednesday said that justice is not an abstract concept confined to laws and courtrooms but is a "living principle" which can be expressed by promoting equality, fairness, and respect for every human being.

Justice Balakrishnan, a former chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), was speaking on the occasion of awarding the International Jurists Peace Prize, 2025 to Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Nunciature here in recognition of his contribution to the promotion of peace, interfaith harmony, and human dignity across the world.

Pope Leo XIV is the head of the Catholic Church.

"As members of the jurists fraternity, we understand that justice is not an abstract concept confined to courtrooms and statutes. It is a living principle that finds its truest expression in the promotion of equality, fairness, and respect for every human being," the former CJI said.

Speaking about Pope Leo XIV, he said, "His Holiness embodies this principle in action. His appeals for an end to violence and discrimination, his emphasis on mercy and forgiveness, and his efforts to protect the rights of the marginalized have inspired millions across the globe - irrespective of creed or nationality." Senior advocate and president of the International Council of Jurists Adish C Aggarwala delivered the welcome address.

Aggarwala, also a former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, hailed the Pope as a "moral compass for humanity" and a "voice of conscience calling the world back to its foundational values of peace, mercy, and justice".

"This distinguished award is being conferred in recognition of His Holiness's deep and lifelong commitment to promoting peace, justice, and human dignity across the world, and for His tireless efforts to foster interfaith understanding, social harmony, and compassion among nations... The path to peace begins not in the corridors of power, but in the conscience of humankind," he said. PTI SJK ZMN ZMN