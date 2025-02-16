Justice Oka bats for constructive criticism of court rulings, urges restraint over social media

Gandhinagar, Feb 16 (PTI) Every citizen has the right to criticise court judgments but it should be constructive, studied, and done with a great sense of responsibility, Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S Oka said here Sunday.

Delivering a lecture at Gujarat National Law University, he also called for restraint while dealing with scandalous material about the judiciary on social media, and said the “so-called” experts should not to rush to debate hours after a ruling is given.

He said while judges and the members of the bar must ensure that the judiciary remains fiercely independent, every educated and right-thinking person should also stand by the judiciary when attempts are made to encroach upon its independence.

“I always believe, as a judge, that we are answerable to the common man. Every time, I have addressed students or lawyers, I have said that every citizen of India has the right to criticise the judgments delivered by the courts. But that criticism has to be constructive,” he said.

One cannot get up and say a court judgment is wrong and they do not agree with it, said Justice Oka in his lecture on ‘Contemporary Challenges to the Independence of Judiciary’.

“If you want to criticise a judgment, you must criticise it by saying these are the grounds on which the judge has gone wrong, or this is the finding recorded by the judge which is contrary to the well-established law. It has to be a studied criticism,” he said.

Justice Oka said the “so-called” experts should not get ready to debate whether a Supreme Court judgment is right or wrong hours after it is pronounced.

“If you want to criticise the judgement, you have the right to do so, but please examine the judgment carefully and then say, why the judgment has gone wrong,” he said, underscoring that such criticism was akin to criticising the judiciary as judges follow self-restraint.

“We are not the political class that can go back to the media and say that the criticism is not correct. We are not supposed to do that. We are holding a constitutional post ...While upholding the right of the common man to criticise the judgment, I always tell, especially to law students, that it has to be done with a great deal of responsibility,” he said.

He said that time and again, the judiciary has acknowledged its mistakes of the past. When judges felt something wrong had been done, they responded and took corrective action, said Justice Oka.

Judges must ensure that the judiciary remains fiercely independent because they take oath to uphold the constitutional law, and to deliver justice without fear or favour, he said, adding that it is also the responsibility of the members of the bar.

And that responsibility doesn’t stop at them, he said.

“If our society, if our citizens want a fiercely independent judiciary, then it is the duty of every common man, every educated and right thinking person to stand by the judiciary when there are attempts of encroaching upon judicial independence,” he said.

A fiercely independent bar is the only answer to any attempt to interfere with the independence of the judiciary, he said.

According to Justice Oka, the independence of the judiciary is the basic structure of the Constitution, which must be zealously protected.

He said there are historical examples to show how independence of the judiciary can be affected, and cited the 1973 Kesavananda Bharati judgment of the Supreme Court that established the basic structure doctrine, which states that Parliament cannot change certain fundamental features of the Constitution.

“This is one judgment which has saved the independence of judiciary and democracy in India,” he said.

Justice Oka also cited instances where members of the bar stood for the independence of the judiciary. In one instance, he said, the Bombay Bar Association passed a resolution in 1995 expressing deep concern about the then Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court ultimately leading to his resignation.

When attempts were made in the past to supersede judges against the tradition to appoint the senior most Supreme Court judge as the Chief Justice of India, it was met with fierce resistance, from both the judges and the bar association, he said.

“Supersession was very bad, it was something that should never have happened, and affected the independence of the judiciary very badly,” he said, recalling the “sacrifices” some judges made to protect the independence of the judiciary.

Addressing law students, Justice Oka said that the aim of a national law school must be to create good government lawyers, prosecutors, judicial officers and judges, and quality law teachers.

“The object of national law schools cannot be to create only lawyers who belong to the elite class. We do not want elite law graduates to pass from national law schools because national law schools must give back to the institution, to the common man of this country – law graduates with brilliant minds who contribute to the existing legal systems,” he said.

Justice Oka also urged caution against social media trials. While social media platforms help students become creative, he said, one has to be a bit discreet when they come across something scandalous about the judiciary.

“Before the advent of social media, all this was discussed within the four walls. But now with social media, some scandalous material appears and is routinely forwarded to several people. When one lie is repeatedly told to people, some people start believing it as truth,” he added. PTI KA PD NR