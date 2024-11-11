Justice Oka becomes part of 5-member SC collegium headed by CJI Khanna

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The five-member Supreme Court Collegium now headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has Justice A S Oka as a new member.

The reconstitution of five- and three-member collegium is a consequential event after the superannuation of former CJI D Y Chandrachud on November 10.

Besides CJI Khanna, the five-member collegium, which selects apex court judges, would comprise Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and A S Oka.

The three-member collegium, which selects high court judges, will have the CJI and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant as members.

The collegium system is a process for appointing and transferring judges in higher judiciary. PTI SJK KVK KVK