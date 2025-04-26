Justice Oka inaugurates new Thane court building, flags case pendency

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S Oka on Saturday expressed concern about the pendency of cases as he inaugurated the new building of the Thane District and Sessions Court here.

Even 75 years after Independence the common person struggles to receive timely justice, he said, noting that 4,64,938 cases including 3,51,000 criminal matters are pending in Thane district alone.

The judicial facilities in Karnataka are better than those in Maharashtra, said Justice Oka, who has been the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, adding that this should not cause resentment but should inspire the Maharashtra government to improve the situation.

The judge, who started his career as a lawyer in Thane, also spoke about the importance of upholding the Constitution and respecting the freedom of thought and expression which is a vital pillar of democracy.

District and taluka courts serve as universities for the judiciary, nurturing future generations of legal professionals, Justice Oka noted.

He praised the Thane District Bar Association for its positive approach towards decentralization of courts.

His early practice in taluka and district courts provided him with the foundational knowledge essential for his later work in the High Court and Supreme Court, Justice Oka said.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Alok Aradhe and Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinivas Agrawal were present on the occasion, among others.

The new eight-storey court building has 22 courtrooms.

Deputy CM Shinde said the government was committed to strengthening judicial infrastructure, and the construction of the new Bombay High Court building at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai would be expedited. PTI COR KRK