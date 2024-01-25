CJI Chandrachud administers oath to Justice P B Varale as SC judge

New Delhi: Karnataka High Court Chief Justice P B Varale on Thursday took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justice Varale in a function in the apex court premises here.

The name of Justice Varale for the judgeship was cleared by the Centre on Wednesday.

With the swearing in, the top court has attained its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

While recommending Justice Varale's name earlier this month, the Supreme Court Collegium said it took into consideration the fact that he is among the senior-most high court judges and is the only HC chief justice from the Scheduled Caste.

He would become the third sitting apex court judge from a Scheduled Caste community. The others are Justices B R Gavai and C T Ravikumar.