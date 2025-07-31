Justice P C Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram project submits report to T'gana govt

Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) The judicial commission appointed by the Telangana government to probe the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project during the previous BRS regime submitted its report to the government on Thursday.

Former Supreme Court judge and ex-Lokpal Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, who headed the panel, presented his report to Rahul Bojja, Principal Secretary (Irrigation), at the Commission's office here.

The irrigation official said the report would be submitted to Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.

The state government on March 12, 2024 announced its decision to appoint Justice Ghose to conduct the judicial inquiry.

Besides several engineers and officials, the Commission had also questioned former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his nephew and BRS MLA T Harish Rao, who was irrigation minister during the BRS regime.

BJP MP Etala Rajender, who had served as finance minister in the BRS government, had also appeared before the Commission as part of its inquiry.