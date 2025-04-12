Justice Palli appointed new J-K High Court chief justice

New Update
New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Justice Arun Palli was on Saturday appointed chief justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Union law ministry said.
A judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Palli succeeds Justice Tashi Rabstan, who demitted office on April 9 on attaining 62 years of age.
Justice Palli's elevation was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on April 4.
Separately, Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, a Madhya Pradesh High Court judge, has been transferred to Kerala High Court, the law ministry said. PTI NAB SZM SZM