Justice Perugu Sree Sudha takes oath as Karnataka HC judge

Bengaluru, Jun 11 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Perugu Sree Sudha as a judge of the Karnataka High Court at a ceremony held in Raj Bhavan here.

According to an official statement, the event was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court V Kameshwara Rao, Minister for Energy K J George, Chief Secretary to the government Shalini Rajneesh, and senior officials.

In April, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended the transfer of seven high court judges, including four from Karnataka.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, took the decision in the meetings held on April 15 and 19.

The collegium had recommended transfers of Telangana High Court judges Perugu Sree Sudha to Karnataka and Kasoju Surendhar alias K Surender to Madras High Court, respectively.

Justice Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao from Andhra Pradesh High Court was transferred to Karnataka. PTI AMP ROH