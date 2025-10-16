Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya inaugurates e-Sewa Kendra at Port Blair

Port Blair, Oct 16 (PTI) An e-Sewa kendra was inaugurated at the District Court complex here by Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya of Calcutta High Court.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Bhattacharyya emphasised the importance of setting up such a facility as per the directions of the Supreme Court of India.

He urged people to make maximum utilisation of the e-Sewa Kendra, the benefits and services available with this system and also suggested certain modifications at the kiosk centre.

District and Sessions Judge, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sudhir Kumar, said the e-Sewa facility will make justice more accessible, especially for those who lack digital literacy or access to technology, by offering a one-stop shop for various court-related matters.

As part of e-courts mission mode project, e-Sewa kendras have been established as one-stop centres offering free of cost information on court cases/orders/judgments, facilitation of court-related matters, and e-filing services, particularly benefiting those who may lack access to technology or reside in remote areas. PTI SN SN RG