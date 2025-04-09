Justice Sanjeev Kumar appointed acting chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Justice Sanjeev Kumar was appointed the acting chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Wednesday, according to the Law Ministry.

In a notification, it said Justice Kumar, a judge of that high court, has been appointed as the acting chief justice as incumbent Tashi Rabstan demits office this evening on attaining the age of 62 years.

On April 4, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the appointment of Justice Arun Palli, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as the chief justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Between the retirement of an incumbent high court chief justice and the appointment of a regular chief justice, an officiating or acting chief justice is appointed as an interim arrangement.