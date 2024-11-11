Justice Sanjiv Khanna hears 45 cases on first day as CJI, thanks lawyers for wishes

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Justice Sanjiv Khanna heard 45 cases on his first day as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI), and thanked lawyers and bar leaders for wishing him well.

CJI Khanna entered the hallowed CJI's courtroom around noon after being sworn by President Droupadi Murmu in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He received a rousing welcome by the bar leaders, lawyers including former attorney general and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

"I wish you a fruitful tenure as the CJI," wished Rohatgi.

On Friday, Rohatgi had said that after more than a decade and CJI Y K Sabharwal (late), the top court will have another CJI from the Delhi High Court.

Other lawyers present in the courtroom also wished the CJI well.

"Thank you," said CJI Khanna, who assembled in courtroom 1 along with Justice Sanjay Kumar minutes after noon.

When a bar leader raised an issue relating to sequencing of cases listed in a day for hearing, the CJI said it was in his mind and he will consider it.

The CJI held the court till 2.30 pm and heard 45 listed matters, mostly commercial disputes.

In one of the pleas filed by the West Bengal government against an arbitral award, the CJI said, "The citizens cannot be taken for a ride." The CJI-led bench refused to entertain the appeal of the state government against the arbitral award that had asked it to pay a Mauritius-based company towards promised tax incentives.

CJI Khanna took the oath in English "in the name of God".

Born on May 14, 1960, CJI Khanna will serve on the post for a little over six months and demit office on May 13 upon attaining the age of 65.

He succeeded Justice D Y Chandrachud who demitted office on Sunday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former CJIs Chandrachud and J S Khehar were among those present on the occasion. PTI SJK SJK KSS KSS