Bhopal, Mar 9 (PTI) Justice Satyendra Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of Madhya Pradesh.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the state government on Saturday night issued an order in this regard.

Justice Singh was appointed as Lokayukta under the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta and Up-Lokayukta Adhiniyam 1981, the order stated. PTI ADU KRK