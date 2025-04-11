Justice Shameem Akther appointed as Chairperson of Telangana Human Rights Commission

Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) The Telangana government on Friday appointed former judges of the High Court Justice Shameem Akther and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy as Chairpersons of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Lokayukta respectively.

Besides Chairman of SHRC and Lokayukta, the government also announced the appointments of Upa Lokayukta and members (judicial and non-judicial) of the SHRC. All these appointments were made by the Governor.

Justice Akther was appointed as Chairperson of the SHRC for a term of three years with effect from the date on which he assumes charge of his Office or until he attains the age of 70 years whichever is earlier, a Government Order (GO) said.

Justice Akther has recently served as the head of the judicial commission appointed by state government on SC categorisation.

Sivadi Praveena, retired selection Grade District Judge, and retired IAS officer B Kishore have been appointed as Member (Judicial) and Member (Non-Judicial) respectively of the HRC.

Justice Rajasheker Reddy shall hold the office of Lokayukta for a term of five years from the date of his assumption of charge, a GO said.

Justice Rajasheker Reddy shall be a full time Officer and will have the status of Chief Justice of a High Court during his tenure as Lokayukta, it said. PTI SJR SJR ADB