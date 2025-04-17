Justice Shameem Akther assumes charge as Chairperson of Telangana Human Rights Commission

Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI) Former High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther assumed charge as the Chairperson of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Thursday.

Sivadi Praveena, a retired Selection Grade District Judge, and B Kishore, a retired IAS officer, also assumed charge as members (Judicial and Non-Judicial), respectively, of the Commission, an official release said.

These appointments were made by the Telangana government on April 11.

Immediately after assuming office, the newly constituted Commission convened a bench sitting to take up 300 old cases related to alleged human rights violations. This prompt action reflects the Commission’s commitment to expeditiously addressing pending complaints and upholding human dignity, the release said.

Justice Akther stated that he, along with the members, had promptly initiated proceedings on the pending cases.

He emphasised that the Commission would make every effort to achieve the objectives of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, by ensuring better protection and promotion of human rights in the state, the release added. PTI VVK SSK SSK KH