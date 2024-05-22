Justice Sheel Nagu appointed as acting CJ of Madhya Pradesh High Court

Jabalpur, May 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appointed Justice Sheel Nagu as acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Current Chief Justice Ravi Kumar Malimath will retire on May 24. Justice Nagu will take charge from the next day, a court official said.

Justice Malimath has been serving as Chief Justice since October 14, 2021.

Born on January 1, 1965, Justice Nagu was appointed as Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in May 2011 and became a permanent judge on May 23, 2013. PTI MAS KRK