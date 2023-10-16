Justice Siddharth Mridul appointed chief justice of Manipur High Court

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Justice Siddharth Mridul was on Monday appointed as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court, more than three months after his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Advertisment

On October 9, a Supreme Court bench had noted that the appointment of the chief justice of the Manipur High Court had finally received the Centre's attention and would be notified "shortly".

The top court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had on July 5 recommended the appointment of Delhi High Court judge Justice Siddharth Mridul as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court, amid the ethnic turmoil in the border state.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Sh Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. I convey best wishes to him," Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X. PTI NAB SMN