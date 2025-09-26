Justice Soumen Sen appointed chief justice of Meghalaya HC

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Justice Soumen Sen, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, was appointed as the chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court on Friday.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended his name earlier this month.

Separately, 24 judges were appointed to the Allahabad High Court and two to the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Sen enrolled as an advocate under the Bar Council of West Bengal in January 1991.

He practised as an advocate at the Calcutta High Court and was elevated as a judge of the court on April 13, 2011.

He is the acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court since September 16. PTI NAB RC