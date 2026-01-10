Justice Soumen Sen sworn-in as Kerala HC Chief Justice

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 (PTI) Justice Soumen Sen was on Saturday sworn-in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

Justice Sen was administered the oath of office by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan here in the morning.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker A N Shamseer, state Law Minister P Rajeev, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Kerala Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar and several senior judges of the High Court were present at the swearing-in ceremony, a Lok Bhavan release said.

Justice Sen was earlier sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court in October last year.

Subsequently, the Union Government on January 1 issued a notification transferring him as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court.

He replaced Justice Nitin Jamdar who retired as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court on January 9.

Justice Sen will be the 40th Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

A Full Court Sitting will be held in the Chief Justice’s Court at the Kerala HC on Monday, January 12, to welcome Justice Sen.

Justice Sen was born on July 27, 1965, in Kolkata and completed his LL.B. from the University of Calcutta in 1990, standing first in his class.

He enrolled as an advocate in January 1991 and practised at the Calcutta High Court for over 20 years before being elevated as a judge on April 13, 2011. PTI HMP ROH