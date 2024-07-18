Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad appointed acting chief justice of Jharkhand HC

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was on Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court as incumbent Chief Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi demits office after a brief tenure lasting nearly a fortnight.

Justice Prasad will assume charge on July 20, a law ministry notification said.

Appointed as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court on July 3, Justice Sarangi will demit office on July 19.

Justice Sarangi was a judge of the Orissa High Court. His name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in December last year.

There have been instances in the recent past when judges elevated as chief justices had a very short tenure.

Justice Ramesh Deokinandan Dhanuka appointed as the chief justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Sonia Gokani appointed as the chief justice of the Gujarat High Court and Justice Jaswant Singh as the chief justice of the Tripura High Court had brief tenures.

While the Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, the high court judges demit office at the age of 62.