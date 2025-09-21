Justice Surya Kant launches MP HC's dashboard for motor accident claims

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant on Sunday launched a digital dashboard -- which would serve as a repository for all information related to compensation for motor accident victims -- for the Madhya Pradesh judiciary.

"The 'Dashboard for Claimant Reimbursement and Deposit System for Motor Accident Claims Tribunal' has been developed by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in compliance with the Supreme Court's order dated April 22, 2025," a communication said.

The Supreme Court order had directed that "the central project coordinator of the e-courts project, or the registrar (computer/IT) of the high courts, with the assistance of the respective state governments, shall create a digital dashboard".

"The dashboard would serve as a central repository, where information related to the amounts deposited in connection with compensation awarded under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Employees' Compensation Act had to be uploaded regularly, along with complete details," the communication said.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Kant underlined that the platform was a meaningful step towards making justice delivery faster, simpler and more accessible to ordinary citizens.

"Families already dealing with the pain of an accident should not have to suffer delays or complicated procedures to receive what is rightfully theirs. The judiciary in Madhya Pradesh has shown remarkable commitment to implementing this system quickly and effectively. Their work sets an example for other states to follow," the communication quoted him as saying. PTI MNR RUK RUK