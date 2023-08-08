Justice Talapatra takes oath as Orissa High Court Chief Justice

Cuttack, Aug 8 (PTI) Justice Subhasis Talapatra took oath as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court here on Tuesday.

Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to the new chief justice at a ceremony on the Orissa High Court premises.

Justice Talapatra succeeded Justice S Muralidhar as the 33rd chief justice of the Orissa High Court. Justice S Muralidhar had demitted the office on Monday.

Justice Talapatra will have a brief tenure of less than two months before he retires on October 3.

Earlier, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended Justice Talapatra’s name for the post, saying he has acquired considerable experience of dispensing justice in two high courts.

"While considering his name, the collegium has taken into consideration the fact that since its inception in 2013, the high court of Tripura till date has not got representation among the chief justices of the high courts," the resolution said.

Born on October 4, 1961 in Tripura’s Udaipur, Justice Talapatra did his graduation in arts and law from the University of Calcutta. He was enrolled with the Bar Councils of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on September 12, 1990.

However, he practiced mainly at Agartala Bench of Gauhati High Court. He was designated as senior advocate on December 21, 2004.

Justice Talapatra was elevated as a judge of the Gauhati High Court on November 15, 2011 and on establishment of a separate high court for Tripura in 2013, he opted for the high court of Tripura as his parent high court.

Justice Talapatra has been functioning as a judge in the Orissa High Court since June 10 following his transfer. PTI AAM AAM MNB