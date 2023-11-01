Justice Thangkhiew appointed acting chief justice of Meghalaya HC

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew was on Wednesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court as incumbent Justice Sanjib Banerjee demits office this evening.

According to a law ministry notification, Justice Thangkhiew, a judge of the Meghalaya High Court, will take charge as the acting chief justice from Thursday.

In November 2021, when Justice Ranjit V More had retired as the chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice Thangkhiew was at that time too appointed as its acting chief justice.

Justice Banerjee was earlier the chief justice of the Madras High Court and the decision of the Supreme Court Collegium to transfer him to the Meghalaya HC had snowballed into a controversy with voices for and against the shifting of the senior judge.

He was sent to the Meghalaya HC on November 15, 2021.