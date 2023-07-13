Justice Thomas appointed acting chief justice of Kerala HC

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) A day after the chief justice of the Kerala High Court Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti was elevated to the Supreme Court, Justice Alexander Thomas was on Thursday appointed as the high court's acting chief justice.

A notification issued by the department of justice in the law ministry said Justice Alexander Thomas, senior-most judge of the Kerala High Court, will perform the duties of the office of the chief justice of that high court with effect from the date Justice Bhatti relinquishes the charge as chief justice following his appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court .