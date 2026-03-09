Justice topmost priority: Rekha Gupta to kin of man killed in Holi brawl

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday met the kin of a 26-year-old man who died in a Holi brawl in Uttam Nagar and said ensuring justice to the family is the "topmost priority" of her government.

"Delhi government with complete sensitivity, responsibility and firmness stands with the affected family she said and added providing justice to them is topmost priority of her government," she wrote on X.

The Delhi Police has so far arrested 14 and apprehended two minors in connection with the killing of Tarun in a clash between two families on Holi in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

"The grief of Tarun's family is profound and unbearable. Clear directions have been issued to ensure prompt legal action for strictest punishment to all the culprits in this heinous offence," the CM said in her post.

Gupta asserted that such inhuman incidents in Delhi would not be tolerated at any cost.