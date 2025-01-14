Justice Upadhyay new chief justice of Delhi HC

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, was on Tuesday appointed as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Advertisment

The Supreme Court Collegium had on January 7 recommended his transfer.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru is currently serving as acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court after Justice Manohan was elevated to the Supreme Court.

In a related development, Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court was posted as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Advertisment

His transfer was also recommended by the top court collegium on the same day.

Their transfers were notified by the government this evening. PTI NAB ZMN