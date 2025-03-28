Justice Varma visited Satpura Tiger Reserve day before alleged cash discovery at Delhi home

Bhopal, Mar 28 (PTI) Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma took a trip of the Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in Madhya Pradesh a day before alleged discovery of a huge pile of cash from his official residence in the national capital, a senior government official said on Friday.

A jungle safari in the reserve located in Narmadapuram district was booked for him on March 13, the Madhya Pradesh forest department official told PTI.

Justice Varma did not stay at the forest department guest house in the Madhai area of Narmadapuram, said the officer, who did not want to be identified, in reply to a question.

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the transfer of Justice Varma to his parent Allahabad High Court, the order coming amid a row over alleged discovery of a huge amount of cash from his official residence in New Delhi after a fire incident around 11.35 pm on March 14.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his transfer back to the Allahabad HC, asserting the move was separate from an in-house probe being ordered over the alleged cash discovery.

Justice Varma has said no cash was ever placed at the site either by him or any of his family members. PTI LAL RSY