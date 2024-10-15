Justice will be delivered by voters for which Sena (UBT) waited: Aaditya on assembly polls

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said his party waited for justice and a change in the government in Maharashtra, which will now be delivered by voters.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while the counting of votes will be done on November 23. The Election Commission of India (ECI) made the announcement on Tuesday.

"The moment that we all, as Maharashtra, has been waiting for is here: 20th November is poll day," Thackeray said in a post on X.

The change the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wants to bring is to drive away the Eknath Shinde-BJP government that has looted Maharashtra over the past two years, he alleged.

"We waited for justice but now justice will be done by the electorate. Jai Maharashtra!" Thackeray added.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 following a rebellion by party leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs. Shinde then became the chief minister of the state with BJP's support.

Similarly, NCP leader Ajit Pawar revolted against his party leadership and joined the government in July last year.

The MVA comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) is aiming to pull down the Mahayuti government of Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP helmed by Ajit Pawar. PTI PR NP