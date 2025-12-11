'Justice will be delivered': Himanta ahead of charge sheet filing in Zubeen Garg's death case

Dibrugarh, Dec 11 (PTI) Appealing to people to have faith in the judicial process, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said he believes justice will be delivered in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg.

Sarma made the statement as the police are scheduled to file the charge sheet in the sensational case on Friday.

"The SIT will submit its chargesheet, and the court will examine it. The culprit will be punished by the court," the CM said.

"From tomorrow, the police job will be over, and the court's role will start. I believe that the court will definitely deliver justice," he said, exuding confidence in the entire process.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to that country to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is probing Garg's death case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state. PTI TR TR SOM