Justices Arindam Sinha, C D Singh takes oath in Allahabad HC

Prayagraj, Apr 7 (PTI) Justices Arindam Sinha and Chandra Dhari Singh on Monday took oath as judges of Allahabad High Court.

The oath was administered by high court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali.

President by a notification on March 28 transferred the judges to the Allahabad High Court.

While Justice Sinha was transferred from the Orissa High Court, Justice Singh came from the Delhi High Court.

With the appointments, the judges' strength in the high court stands at 82 as opposed to a sanctioned strength of 160 judges.

Born on September 2, 1965 Justice Sinha enrolled as an advocate on March 11, 1991.

He practised for years, essentially in the Calcutta High Court, in civil, arbitration and constitutional matters but specialised in civil laws.

He was elevated to the bench of the Calcutta High Court as an additional judge on October 30, 2013 and appointed the high court permanent judge on March 14, 2016.

He was transferred to the Orissa High Court and took oath there on October 8, 2021.

Justice Singh was born on July 12, 1969.

He obtained his law degree from Delhi University in 1993 and enrolled as an advocate on July 20, 1994.

He practised in the Supreme Court and dealt in original side, civil and criminal matters in Allahabad High Court, Lucknow Bench, in Delhi High Court, other high courts, trial courts and before tribunals and commissions.

He also appeared before the top court Constitution bench in several cases.

He held posts of the joint secretary, Supreme Court Bar Association and honorary secretary, Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association.

Justice Singh was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on Sep 22, 2017 and he took oath as its permanent judge on Sep 6, 2019.

He was transferred to the Delhi High Court on October 11, 2021.