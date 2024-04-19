Juvenile, 4 others held for beating 14-year-old boy to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Five people, including a juvenile, have been nabbed for allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy in north Delhi's Narela, police said on Friday.

They added that the victim was allegedly beaten to death by six accused -- identified as Deepak, Prateek, Ayush (19), Siwansh (19), Mohit (21), and a 17-year-old juvenile -- on March 31.

"On April 1, the Narela police got information from a hospital about an unidentified boy, who was declared dead on arrival. An FIR was registered and, subsequently, investigation started," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

He said later a phone call was received on the mobile phone, which was handed over to the investigating officer by the hospital authorities. The caller identified himself as the victim's father.

"The father of the deceased later arrived at the hospital and identified the body as that of his son. He alleged in a statement that his son was kidnapped and fatally beaten by two individuals, named Deepak and Prateek," the DCP said.

Later, a team of police arrested Deepak, who during interrogation, revealed that he runs a business of renting batteries to shopkeepers.

"Deepak, who had hired the victim to deliver batteries to shopkeepers, suspected that he along with his friend was stealing these batteries," DCP Singh said.

"On March 31, Deepak and his friend Prateek went to the victim's house to enquire about the missing batteries. The victim agreed to meet them near Talab in Bankner village after recharging his phone," he added.

According to the police, when the victim reached there, Deepak, Prateek and their associate Siwansh asked him about the stolen batteries.

He was then brutally beaten with a cable by Deepak and Siwansh, who were later joined by their friends -- Mohit, Ayush and a juvenile.

"They forcibly abducted him and took him on a motorcycle to an agricultural land in Lampur village, where they beat him to death. The victim sustained multiple injuries all over his body," the DCP said.

He said that on Thursday the police apprehended Ayush, Siwansh, Mohit and the juvenile and efforts are on to find and arrest Prateek. PTI BM BHJ