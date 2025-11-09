Juvenile among 2 held for theft in Delhi's Trilokpuri

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A man has been arrested and his juvenile associate held for allegedly stealing four mobile phones from a house in Delhi’s Trilokpuri, police said on Sunday.

Three mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused, they added.

According to police, the theft took place on the intervening night of November 6 and 7, when the family was asleep.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family members, a case was registered and a team was formed to trace the culprits and a boy was apprehended.

During questioning, he confessed to the crime, and his confession led to the arrest of his associate Aman.

"Aman was later arrested and three stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession. He has nine cases of theft, robbery and Arms Act violations cases registered against him,” a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM OZ OZ