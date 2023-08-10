Juvenile among 3 held for extorting money from jewellery store owner in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Two people were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from a businessman after firing outside his jewellery shop in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said.

At around 5.15 pm, two bike-borne men opened fire outside Mahalaxmi Jewelers located in Singhana and later messaged a jeweller demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh, Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said.

A blockade was done in the entire district, he said, adding that after inspecting the spot, CCTV footage was obtained of the route leading to the spot.

The team of Pachevar police station, which was carrying out the blockade, caught the three accused going to Haryana on a motorcycle and country-made pistols were recovered from them.

Accused Ravi Meghwal and Harkesh Gurjar, residents of Rojda village of Khetri, have been arrested while a juvenile was detained, they said. PTI AG NB