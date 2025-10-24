Juvenile among 3 held for woman's murder Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Three people, including a juvenile, have been held for allegedly killing a woman and injuring another in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, with police saying that the accused were looking to exact revenge on a man but targeted the wrong victim.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the a team noticed an woman lying unconscious with stab injuries near the area. The victim was later identified as Nirmala (30), a resident of Khajuri Khas, they said.

Nirmala was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

Another woman, identified as Firozi (30), also a resident of Khajuri Khas, was found injured at the spot.

"She was first taken to BJRM Hospital and later referred to LNJP Hospital for advanced treatment," said the officer.

During investigation, it emerged that Nirmala worked for a man named Alam, who had allegedly assaulted the wife and associates of one of the accused, Vicky, a few days ago.

"Vicky (28), allegedly conspired with his associate Ankit alias Alok (18) and a child a juvenile to take revenge on Alam," he added.

On the day of the incident, the three went to the spot on a scooter, where Ankit allegedly attacked Nirmala and Firozi with a knife, presuming they were linked to Alam, the officer added.

All three accused have been apprehended, the police said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain if others were involved and to recover the weapon used, they added. PTI BM NB NB