Juvenile among 4 nabbed for Haryana woman's gang-rape, her daughter's murder

Jind, Apr 29 (PTI) A ragpicker was dragged from the doorsteps of her shanty here to a garbage dump and allegedly gang-raped, and her five-year-old daughter was also sexually assaulted before being murdered. Five days later on April 26, police nabbed four accused, including a juvenile.

Police officials said the grisly incident took place on the night of April 21. An FIR was lodged three days later based on a complaint filed by the 35-year-old woman who had passed out due to trauma and could regain consciousness a couple of days later, they said.

The woman had an altercation with a neighbour, following which she was dragged to the dumpsite and gang-raped, an official said, adding her husband was not at home at the time of the incident.

According to the official, her daughter, who reached the dump crying and looking for her mother, was also sexually assaulted and strangulated to death.

Police said that the family had buried the girl's body, but it was exhumed after her mother regained consciousness and lodged a police complaint on April 24.

The accused were identified as Hamid Khan (46), Shiva and Biru, both aged 18, and a 13-year-old boy. They were apprehended on April 26, police said.

A police officer said, "We had received a complaint from a woman who had alleged that she was gang-raped and her daughter murdered. An FIR was registered and an investigation revealed the girl had also been sexually assaulted and murdered." "During preliminary investigations, it came to the fore that there was an altercation that had led to the incident," the officer added. PTI SUN NSD NSD