Juvenile among 5 held for attacking club bouncer in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 13 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested four Nepal citizens and apprehended a 17-year-old for allegedly thrashing a bouncer of a club here, police said on Friday.

The victim was identified as Manjeet Rathi (32), a resident of Sonipat, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Rathi, the incident occurred on Thursday around 5 am when he asked the five youths to leave the club as it was time to close the premises. Rathi worked as a bouncer at the said club.

"One of the accused, abused and slapped me. His friends held my hands and started beating me. A boy attacked me on the neck with a sharp blade. I fell and started bleeding. All the boys fled and the club staff rushed me to the hospital", Rathi said in his complaint.

Based on Rathi's complaint, an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Four of the accused -- Rohit, Sagar, Jeevan and Rohan -- residents of Nepal, were arrested. While the fifth accused in the case, a 17-year-old boy was apprehended, police said.

The accused were produced in a city court. Four of them were sent to judicial custody while the minor got bail, police added.