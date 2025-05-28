Juvenile among three held for south Delhi armed robbery

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Three people, including a minor, who allegedly shot a man during a recent armed robbery in at Sangam Vihar in the national capital, were held, police said on Wednesday.

Police nabbed the trio after scanning more than 150 CCTV cameras spread over a 15-km area and zeroed down on motorcycles used by them.

Aman Chauhan, Harsh and a juvenile allegedly said they carried out the robbery after finding out that the victims were Rs 2-3 lakh. A semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges, a dragger, and two stolen motorcycles used in the crime was recovered from their possession, police said.

According to police, the robbery took place at Sai Chowk when Mahesh and his brother were returning home on May 20.

"They were intercepted by four assailants on two motorcycles, who robbed them of Rs 70,000 at gunpoint. In the ensuing scuffle, Mahesh sustained a bullet injury to his leg and both of them were physically assaulted," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement.

The officer said that the police team began its investigation by scanning CCTV footage near the crime scene and identified the movement of two motorcycles.

One of the bikes was traced back to a theft reported in Jaitpur a day before the robbery. The team matched visuals from both incidents and began reconstructing the suspects trail and apprehended them near Panchmukhi Mandir.

The trio disclosed during interrogation that they had prior information that the victim was carrying Rs 2–3 lakh.

During the robbery, they feared that they would be overpowered by bystanders, so they opened fire to create a diversion and escape. The bullet hit Mahesh's leg, though he survived with minor injuries, the officer said.

The DCP said that Aman Chauhan, 27, was a "habitual offender" with 13 prior cases in Delhi and Faridabad.

Harsh, 19, and the third accused, a juvenile, do not have significant past criminal records but are under investigation for their involvement in other cases. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said. PTI BM BM SKY SKY