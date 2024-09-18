Juvenile booked for persuading teen to share her intimate photos, videos

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 17-year-old boy for allegedly befriending a 15-year-old girl and persuading her to share her intimate photos and videos, an official said on Wednesday.

The two minors had met on Instagram. Since August end, he allegedly made the girl share her private photos and videos, the official said.

After learning about the visuals, the girl’s mother filed a police complaint.

The Panvel Taluka police on Tuesday registered a case against the juvenile under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 45 (abetment of a thing), 77 (voyeurism) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added. PTI COR NR