Juvenile court penalises 2 minors in vandalism case, asks to mop govt hospital for 2 years

Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) A juvenile court here on Thursday ordered two minors to mop a government hospital for two years as a punishment for vandalising a liquor store in 2020.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each of the minors.

Juvenile Court (Session Judge) Judge Deepa Gurjar, while pronouncing the verdict, said that both the minors will have to clean the wards and kitchens of the government hospital without pay, Public Prosecutor Bharat Bhushan Sharma said.

They will have to work at least 30 hours every week, which will be monitored by the CMHO who will submit the report to the court every three months, he said.

Both the juveniles will have to appear in court on February 10.

On May 7, 2020, Sandeep Kumar had lodged a report in Bagad police station area that miscreants came to his liquor shop in three vehicles without registration plates, vandalised the shop and looted Rs 1.5 lakh cash. During this, a van was also damaged.

The police had detained both the minors in the case and presented the chargesheet in the Juvenile Justice Board, Jhunjhunu, from where the case was transferred to the Juvenile Court.

Sharma said that the statements of 25 witnesses were recorded and presented documents before the court. The court acquitted both of them of the robbery sections but convicted them of attack and vandalism and pronounced the sentence. PTI AG NB