Juvenile detained for armed robbery in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A 16-year-old juvenile has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in a violent armed robbery in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place (NSP), police said on Friday.

On September 8, four assailants allegedly attacked a man near the NSP Market Subway, causing multiple stab wounds before fleeing with his bag containing Rs 2 lakh in cash, a laptop, and important documents, an officer said.

The complainant, identified as Jitender, was near NSP when the accused tried to snatch his bag.

"When he resisted, the attackers stabbed him multiple times and decamped with his belongings. A case was registered at Subhash Place police station and further investigation was launched," the officer added.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap near Inderlok Metro Station on Thursday. An informant indicated the presence of one of the suspects around 4.35 pm. The accused attempted to escape, but he was overpowered.

During interrogation, the juvenile confessed to his involvement in the robbery and disclosed the names of his associates -- identified as Luv, Amit, and Kaku -- who are absconding, police said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BM ANM BM ANM MPL MPL