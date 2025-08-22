Juvenile detained for 'murder' of 10-year-old girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 22 (PTI) A juvenile was taken into custody in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old girl here earlier this week, police said on Friday.

The juvenile, a class 10 student, is a neighbour of the deceased and he gained entry into her home on August 18 by scaling the compound wall.

According to police, he sneaked into the girl's house to steal a cricket bat of the deceased girl's brother.

When the girl noticed him and tried to stop him by holding his shirt, the boy got angry and stabbed her, leading to her death.

Shockingly, the boy had written on a piece of paper how he intended to carry out the act, police said.

The paper purportedly written by him has since gone viral.

The juvenile has confessed to his crime and the details of the case would be officially released on August 23, police said.

The juvenile is said to be aged 14 years which is being verified by the police.

The girl, a class six student, was found dead on a cot in her house with stab wounds. She was alone at home when the incident occurred on August 18.

The girl's parents had told police that they were away at work. When the father returned home at 12.30 PM to pick up a lunchbox for their son, who was at school, he found his daughter dead.