Man fatally stabbed in Delhi's Turkman Gate as bystanders watch on

New Delhi: A 35-year-old unidentified man was allegedly stabbed to death in full public view by a juvenile near Turkman Gate in central Delhi on Sunday, police said.

A video purporting to show the man being stabbed became widely circulated on social media.

The juvenile can be seen in the video stabbing the man multiple times in public.

Shocking! A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed by a 17-year-old juvenile after a quarrel near a dhaba at Turkman Gate, close to Delhi Police Bhawan. Victim succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Juvenile accused apprehended by @DelhiPolice. #CrimeInDelhi #JuvenileCrime… pic.twitter.com/ISJ7G12FDm — Mitalli Chandola 🇮🇳 (@journomitalli1) January 19, 2025

The police said, citing witnesses, that a quarrel over sitting at a dhaba escalated into violence.

The juvenile was immediately nabbed, they said.

"The altercation ended with the man suffering severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment," a police officer said.

The accused is a Class 7 dropout residing in the vicinity, he said.

Further inquiries are underway.