Juvenile fires at man in Delhi, apprehended

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot at allegedly by a juvenile following an argument while flying kites in central Delhi's Nehru Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

Three to four people were flying kites from the rooftop of a building at Mata Rameshwari Gali in Nehru Nagar's Tank Road when the alleged incident occurred at 6.30 pm on Tuesday, the police said.

A juvenile who was flying kites from the adjacent building had some argument with one Karan. The juvenile threatened Karan and his friends with dire consequences and left, a senior police officer said.

The 17-year-old returned shortly after and allegedly fired at the group. A bullet hit the arm of one Chetan, a resident of Rattan Puri Chowk, he said.

He was admitted to BLK hospital by locals, the officer said.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act was registered and the juvenile apprehended. The weapon of offence was also recovered, the police said.

Investigations revealed that Karan had enmity with one Sunny, who the police described as a "bad character".

The juvenile is Sunny's friend. However, the facts are yet to be verified, the police said.

Karan also has a criminal background, they added. PTI NIT SZM