Juvenile held for firing at cops in Delhi, pistol, stolen bike seized

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was apprehended after he allegedly opened fire at a police checking team deployed at an anti-snatching picket in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place in the morning near TLM Hospital when a police team spotted two men on a motorcycle without a number plate coming from Pili Mitti Park side, he said.

"When signalled to stop, the duo attempted to escape by taking a sharp U-turn. During the chase, the pillion rider opened fire at Head Constable Rohit, who saved himself," the officer said.

He further said that the motorcycle lost balance and both suspects fell on the road.

While one of them managed to flee, the juvenile who allegedly fired at the police was overpowered by the team, the officer said.

A country-made pistol, two live and one empty cartridges were seized from his possession. A motorcycle was also seized, which was later found to be stolen from the Narela area, he said.

Further investigation is underway and teams are also probing the juvenile's past involvement in other cases, the police said. PTI BM NB