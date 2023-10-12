Juvenile held for killing man for Rs 200 in north Delhi's Samaypur Badli

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death during a robbery that took place in north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area last month, police said on Thursday.

Police had earlier apprehended five people, including two juveniles, for allegedly killing a person and injuring his friend for Rs 200 in the September 27 incident.

According to police, the accused, all of them drunk, attacked two passersby with a knife, stick, and iron rod.

One of the victims, Siddhu, had died after being stabbed in his stomach, while his friend Manish, who was critically wounded, was rushed to a nearby hospital. The accused had robbed them of Rs 200 and fled, they had said.

“During investigation, police came to know that the deceased and the injured were in the business of supplying drinking water," Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

At the time of the incident, both were on their way to collect pending payments.

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch team apprehended the absconding juvenile on Wednesday night, police said.

"One remaining juvenile was evading his apprehension since the registration of the case. Team got a tip-off about his whereabouts, and apprehended the accused,” Yadav said.

“The juvenile confessed his involvement in the case. It also came to notice that, on the day of the incident, before killing Siddhu, he along with his associates also robbed two others," he said. PTI BM NB