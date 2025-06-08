Juvenile held for raping blind woman in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly raping a woman in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district, police said on Sunday.

According to the woman’s father, all the family members had gone out on Friday evening and his 20-year-old daughter was alone at home.

The boy entered the house and started molesting his daughter, and raped her by holding her hostage. After hearing her screams, the neighbours informed the family members, who reached the home and caught the juvenile, the father alleged in his complaint.

Fatehpur SHO DK Singh said that a case has been registered against the juvenile and he has been detained. The woman has been sent for a medical examination.