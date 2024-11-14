Juvenile held for stabbing brother-in-law to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A juvenile stabbed his 26-year-old brother-in-law to death at Sudama Puri in west Delhi, allegedly because he was unhappy with her sister's 'love marriage' with the victim, police said on Thursday.

The police have apprehended the accused, who claimed the deceased, identified as Raja Babu, used to frequently tease him.

"Upset over these factors, the minor killed his brother-in-law. We are probing if any other family member was involved in the act," a police officer said.

The father of the deceased said his son, who worked as a labourer, got married last year against the wishes of the woman's family members, who, he suspects, orchestrated the murder, the officer said.

"The family members of the woman live nearby. There was tension between my son and his in-laws ever since he got married," the victim's father alleged in the police complaint.

Police received a PCR call on Wednesday and by the time a team reached the spot, Raja Babu had been taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer said.

During investigation, police scanned CCTV footage from the area and noticed suspicious activity by the accused who confessed to the crime during questioning.

The accused claimed he was unhappy with his sister's love marriage and also because his brother-in-law taunted him frequently, which led him to commit the crime, the officer said.

Police have detained some of the woman's family members for questioning after registering a murder case, police said. PTI BM ARI